Police: 23-year-old kidnapped, dragged into car by boyfriend

Officers are searching for Caitlyn Payne and her boyfriend, who they said is known as Joshua.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a 23-year-old who was allegedly kidnapped and dragged from a car by her boyfriend on Wednesday.

Officers are searching for Caitlyn Payne and her boyfriend, who they said is known as Joshua.

On June 2 around 2 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call in the 7000 block of Charleston Court in Jonesboro.

They said Payne was in the area looking for a rental home with her mom when her boyfriend showed up in an orange Dodge Charger. Police said the two got into a fight and Payne got into her mom's car and left.

According to police, the boyfriend followed them, blocked in their vehicle, pulled Payne from her mom's car, and dragged her to his vehicle. They left towards I-675 North.

Payne was last seen wearing purple capri pants, a multi-colored shirt, and sandals. She has auburn/pink-colored hair. Joshua has tattoos on his face.

Officers said they have canvassed the area and looked for surveillance video that might help them with their investigation, but their results turned up empty.