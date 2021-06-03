23-year-old killed in hit-and-run, Johns Creek police searching for suspect

Police are asking the public for help in finding a dark or black, possibly a four-door BMW.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed a 23-year-old man Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the accident shortly after 9:30 p.m. on McGinnis Ferry Road, just before the bridge that goes over the Chattahoochee River.

Police said the victim Richard Bartlett III, 23, was trying to secure a mattress and box spring on top of his car when he was hit.

Johns Creek Police are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a dark or black, possibly a four-door BMW. Police said the car should have damage on its front right bumper, hood, front windshield and possibly some minor damage along the passenger side doors.