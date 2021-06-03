23-year-old killed in hit-and-run, Johns Creek police searching for suspect

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed a 23-year-old man Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the accident shortly after 9:30 p.m. on McGinnis Ferry Road, just before the bridge that goes over the Chattahoochee River.
Police said the victim Richard Bartlett III, 23, was trying to secure a mattress and box spring on top of his car when he was hit.
Johns Creek Police are asking the public for help in finding the driver of a dark or black, possibly a four-door BMW. Police said the car should have damage on its front right bumper, hood, front windshield and possibly some minor damage along the passenger side doors.
Anyone with information about the car and/or the driver is asked to contact Officer Alexander Hennessee with the Johns Creeks Police Department at 470-774-3358 or via email at alexander.hennessee@johnscreekga.gov.