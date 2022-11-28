Investigation underway after 23-year-old found shot to death at Ellenwood home, Clayton County Police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old was found shot to death in Ellenwood, Clayton County Police said.
Authorities said on Nov. 25 shortly before 7 p.m. they responded to Pahaska Court in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived, they found Keelon Tate dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.
Clayton County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They did not offer any other details.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.