Investigation underway after 23-year-old found shot to death at Ellenwood home, Clayton County Police say

Authorities said on Nov. 25 they found Keelon Tate dead inside a home in Ellenwood from a gunshot wound.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 23-year-old was found shot to death in Ellenwood, Clayton County Police said.

Authorities said on Nov. 25 shortly before 7 p.m. they responded to Pahaska Court in reference to a "person shot" call. When officers arrived, they found Keelon Tate dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Clayton County Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They did not offer any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.