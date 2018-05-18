KENNESAW, Ga. -- A 24-hour lacrosse event benefiting American veterans is set for May 19-20 in Kenensaw.

Shootout For Soldiers is a non-profit organization with the mission to use lacrosse as a platform to amplify community engagement with local veterans to support their healthy and successful transition to civilian life.

There are 24, one-hour games in a row and a running score is kept between the two teams, Stars and Stripes. Participating teams play in one one-hour slot during the event.

The event starts runs from 7 pm on Saturday to 7 pm on Sunday. The event is being held at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Since 2012, Shootout For Soldiers has raised a total of $2.5 million to help provide physical, financial and emotional support and services to veterans. This is the third year Shootout For Soldiers has come to Atlanta, and the teams have already broken their fundraising records from the previous two years.

The event has already raised over $40,000 this year leading up to the event.

