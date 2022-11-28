Crews working to extinguish fire at Atlanta apartment complex

Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from what appeared to be the roof of the 251 North Atlanta Apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Crews are working to extinguish a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex Monday evening.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the 251 North Atlanta Apartments at 300 Cityline Ave NE shortly after 5 p.m. The apartments are not far from Central Park. Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from what appeared to be the roof of the apartment complex.

No word from fire officials yet if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.