Atlanta authorities offering $25k reward for tips about 'Cop City' training complex vandalism

The site for a future police and fire training center has been the location of protest encampments this year.

ATLANTA — Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $25,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of vandals.

Authorities are trying to bring consequences against those who vandalized the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. This includes vandalism done offsite at project contractors' home and businesses.

Atlanta Police Department officers have been patrolling the site, dubbed "Cop City" by protestors. The site has been occupied by protestors who have set up camp within the trees to stall the development of the public safety training facility.

The protesters and Atlanta Police clashed in May, when APD moved to clear out the encampments that have been there since December. Atlanta Police said they made eight arrests and observed at least two Molotov cocktail-style incendiaries thrown from the woods toward officers. No officers were injured.

Since then, police said the area has been vandalized, believing that it may be linked to protesters.

Video from May 13 shows three people damaging Brassfield & Gorrie headquarters in Birmingham. The contractor is building the Atlanta training facility and said it suffered $80,000 in damages.

Arrest warrants obtained by 11Alive's Joe Henke detail protesters damaged the company's Cobb County offices painting the day before. Both locations had "Stop Cop City" painted on them.