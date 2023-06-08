Massive barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County

Fire officials said the barn was completely engulfed in flames and had been burning for quite some time when they arrived.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A massive barn fire at a family-owned equestrian facility in Ball Ground tragically killed 26 horses early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Forsyth County Fire Department was dispatched to Blue Springs Farm around 6 a.m. at 9533 Old Preserve Trail where they received a call of a structure fire. When they arrived, fire officials said the barn was completely engulfed in flames and had been burning for quite some time.

Firefighters were in defensive mode the entire time as they tried to put out the flames that had taken over the entire barn, Forsyth County Fire officials said. All 26 horses inside the barn perished in the fire.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the fire.

Blue Springs Farm is a private, family-owned riding school that began in 2002. It is located in the deep northwest part of Forsyth County and officials said you have to pass through a neighborhood in order to get to the farm.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the owners of the farm as they hope to rebuild their barn and pick up the broken pieces of their hearts following such a tragic loss.

'We do not have words because we are in shock of this devastating loss," the organizer, Renee Henderson wrote, later saying, "All donations will go directly to Blue Springs Farm. We appreciate any and all donations. Most importantly, please keep everyone in our barn family, and especially the Blue family, in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve the loss of some amazing horses who have made immeasurable impacts on hundreds of lives."

Forsyth County fire officials called the tragic fire a "very sad, sad occurrence."