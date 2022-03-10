Heads up! Expect major delays as new long-term lane closures begin at 285/400 project

The work involves bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Drivers who frequent Interstate 285 near the Ga. 400 interchange should expect major delays ahead of long-term lane closures.

The Georgia Dept. of Transportation (GDOT) announced on Monday that they will reduce the roadway to just three lanes in each direction with no shoulder starting as early as Oct. 8. And it is going to last for at least eight months.

It is all part of GDOT's Transform 285/400 project and the work involves bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

“The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” Georgia DOT Alternative Delivery Program Manager Marlo Clowers, P.E., said.

HAPPENING NOW:

One lane on I-285 eastbound will close as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road.

One lane on I-285 westbound will close around Oct. 22.

COMING SOON:

Additional lane closures will take place once these two other I-285 milestones are complete: I-285 westbound connecting lane from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to past Roswell Road SR 400 northbound and SR 400 southbound to I-285 eastbound connecting lane to past Ashford Dunwoody Road



Drivers should expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, the GDOT said.