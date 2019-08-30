DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of I-285 northbound south of U.S. 78 at Church Street in DeKalb County are blocked due to a car fire.

Two cars appeared to be on fire just after 2 p.m. on Friday. At around 2:40 p.m., authorities were allowing cars to pass on the median.

This comes just before the afternoon rush hour on a busy holiday weekend with several events happening in the Atlanta area.

There were no reported injuries, according to a DeKalb County Fire spokesman.

