All lanes of 285 southbound shut down in DeKalb due to crash

It happened near Glenwood Road.

ATLANTA — All lanes of I-285 south at Glenwood Road just north of I-20 in DeKalb County are shut down as police work an accident.

DeKalb County Police tell 11Alive that they got the call about an accident with injuries at around 11:06 a.m. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash is not expected to be cleared until 1 p.m.

It appears there are at least two cars involved.

Cars were seen turning around on the highway and exiting the road to detour the scene at around 11:45 a.m. Officials say they are re-routing traffic to I-20.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route to avoid delays.