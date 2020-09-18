2Chainz, Jhené Aiko, 6lack and others to participate in 'Feed Your City Challenge' in Atlanta

The food drive will be held tomorrow starting at 2 p.m. at the Metro Mart parking lot in Sylvan Hills.

ATLANTA — A number of big names will be out in Atlanta tomorrow afternoon to help give out free groceries as part of the nationwide "Feed Your City Challenge."

2Chainz, Jhené Aiko, 6lack and other artists and notable names have been announced as participants.

It will start at 2 p.m. at the Metro Mart parking lot in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood, at 1919 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW.

According to organizers, there will be free PPE items and a voter registration drive in addition to the groceries.

The Feed Your City Challenge is being described as a "national movement for change in underserved communities" that has already featured names like Rick Ross and Pusha T in cities like Miami and Norfolk, Va. It was founded by former NBA player Ricky Davis and music industry figure Tony Draper.

The event aims to provide resources to as many as 4,500 community members in Atlanta, organizers said in a release, to "push to combat the adverse effects COVID19 has had on minority communities where people of color are twice as likely to die from the virus."

Other figures expected to be there include Davis and Draper, Quality Control Music Group CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas, the group's COO Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Rev. Shanan E. Jones of The Gathering Church Worldwide, video director Gabriel Hart, Robert Sherrod of PM-PMV Management, Sandra L. Willimas of the North Georgia Labor Council, Walt Thompson of Southern Traffic Supply, and the South Fulton Ministerial Alliance.