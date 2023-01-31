Deputies offer $2K reward for information about deadly Covington hit-and-run

COVINGTON, Ga. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are handling a case where a pedestrian was hit on Highway 36. The person who was hit was pronounced dead on scene. Deputies believe the hit-and-run happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. When investigators arrived, no vehicle was on scene.
Investigators are looking for a Ford vehicle that has “damage on the passenger side,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The release did not say what kind of Ford they are looking for.
The reward will be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver and others possibly involved in the hit-and-run. Anyone with any information should call Sgt. Jack Redlinger with the sheriff's office at 678-283-4010.