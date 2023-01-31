Deputies offer $2K reward for information about deadly Covington hit-and-run

Investigators are looking for a Ford vehicle that has "damage on the passenger side."

COVINGTON, Ga. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are handling a case where a pedestrian was hit on Highway 36. The person who was hit was pronounced dead on scene. Deputies believe the hit-and-run happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. When investigators arrived, no vehicle was on scene.

Investigators are looking for a Ford vehicle that has “damage on the passenger side,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The release did not say what kind of Ford they are looking for.