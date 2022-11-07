3 boats go up in flames at Sunrise Cove Marina, Hall County firefighters say

Firefighters were able to extinguish all three.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Three boats caught fire Monday evening at Hall County's Sunrise Cove Marina.

Hall County Fire Rescue rushed to the waterside near Gainesville to extinguish the heavy flames around 6:10 p.m. Video shows the boats were docked, with powerful flames engulfing the vessels and clouds of smoke beginning to consume parts of the marina.

Fire crews said the docks were evacuated and no one was hurt. Firefighters are still working the incident and have extinguished much of the flames before they could spread to more boats.

"At this time all three boats are no longer on fire and are completely extinguished," according to HCFR. First responders are towing the boats to shore to assess the damage and make sure they can't spark up any other flames.