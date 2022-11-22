3 Camden County deputies accused of beating jail detainee arrested, GBI says

Jarrett Hobbs attorneys said the GBI has arrested three deputies involved in the former inmate's beating. The GBI later confirmed in Tuesday's news conference.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGIA, USA — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested three Camden County deputies after video of a jail detainee's beating surfaced, attorneys for the man said.

The attorneys of 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs first released that the GBI has arrested three of the five deputies involved in the former Camden County inmate's beating.

GBI investigators then provided the update on the use of force case in a news conference Tuesday after video revealed what appears to be jailers punching a detainee.

They said Camden County deputies 23-year-old Mason Garrick, 21-year-old Braxton Massey and 24-year-old Ryan Biegel were each arrested for battery and violation of oath of public office, which are felony offenses.

“This is just the first step toward justice. Convictions and imprisonment are the final acts,” said Harry Daniels, one of Hobbs attorneys who have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the incident.

In the initial security video, released by Hobbs attorneys, showed five deputies repeatedly punching Hobbs in the neck and head. Hobbs was alone in his cell before jailers held Hobbs' wrists while two other deputies punched him. A second video released later from the hall showed the jailers dragging Hobbs through a door throwing him against a wall.

"My reaction [to the video] was like anyone else, it shocked the conscious," said Mike Register, GBI director.

The GBI began investigating the August attack last week after the video surfaced online.

Related Articles Attorneys demand arrest of guards in jail detainee's beating

Hobbs was booked in the Camden County jail for speeding, driving on a suspended or revoked license and possessing an illegal drug on Sept. 3.

No details have yet been released by the sheriff's office on the circumstances of the use of force by the deputies. But the GBI said that the incident began because of Hobbs' behavior after investigating.

Federal court records in North Carolina, where Hobbs was on probation for a 2014 federal criminal conviction, say guards entered Hobbs' cell because he was repeatedly kicking his door and refusing orders to stop. GBI officials said Tuesday that they interviewed Hobbs in North Carolina to get more information on what happened.

Hobbs was released from Camden County jail on Sept. 30. He is now being held in a North Carolina jail.

Hobbs' attorney, Harry Daniels, said he plans to get justice for the 41-year-old. He also stated that he believes Hobbs would have been justified to fight back against the guards.