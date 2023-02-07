3 charged after 19-year-old found dead at Douglasville hotel, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police arrested three people after a 19-year-old was killed at an area hotel Sunday.
Andre Mitchell, 46, Charmon Smith, 35, and Dorian Edmonds, 34, are charged with the murder of Dajyon Moore.
Officers were called to Royal Inn and Suites off Duralee Lane for and found the teen dead.
Smith and Edmonds were charged with party to a crime of aggravated assault and felony murder, according to a Facebook post from the Douglasville Police Department.
Mitchell was charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine, the release said.
Investigators have not released any other details about the shooting.
