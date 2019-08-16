MABLETON, Ga. — Three people face murder charges after they allegedly killed a Mableton father who confronted them after they reportedly stole the man's things.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, 24-year-old George Anthony Vela was found shot to death on Hickory Trail just before 1 a.m. on July 22.

The Associated Press reports Vela was returning home with his wife from watching "The Lion King" with their children when they realized their home had been robbed. The news agency reports Vela noticed a suspicious car parked near the home after police left. He approached the car and saw the stolen items inside, but when he confronted the driver, he was reportedly shot.

PREVIOUS: Georgia father fatally shot trying to retrieve stolen items

A witness told police that someone driving a silver sedan with a rear spoiler is believed to be involved with the death.

After further investigation, police identified 19-year-old Christopher Gutierrez of Smyrna; 19-year-old Zackary Franks of Mableton and 23-year-old Yainerys Gil of Mableton as the suspects. All three are now charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder, as well as felony murder.

The three suspects are currently held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

