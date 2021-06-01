x
DNR: 3 drownings, 1 boating death across Georgia this Memorial Day holiday

The DNR reported that there were three drownings and one boating fatality across Georgia over the Memorial Day holiday.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said three people drowned and one person was killed in a boating-related incident over the Memorial Day holiday. 

According to the DNR, the drownings occurred in Acworth, Gainesville and Thomson, Georgia. 

The DNR said they recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy at Dick's Creek, where he was swimming with family, slipped on a rock and went under the water. 

Additionally, Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport told WRCB in Chattanooga that deputies were working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to determine what led up to a 3-year-old drowning in Carters Lake in North Georgia over the holiday weekend. 

The DNR also reported that there was one boating fatality on Lake Lanier. 

There were also two alcohol involved boating incidents, five boating related injuries and 30 BUIs across the state. 

