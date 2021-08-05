3 firefighters hurt, 1 person arrested after fire allegedly intentionally set at Cumming home

Forsyth County Fire said the fire remains under investigation but it was determined the fire was set intentionally after a domestic dispute at the home.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Fire Department said three firefighters are recovering from burn injuries after responding to a fire at a Cumming home shortly before midnight Wednesday.

The sheriff's office requested fire crews to help after deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the home at the 4000-block of Hopewell Manor Drive.

The home was filling with smoke and had to be evacuated. According to fire officials, they believe the flames were coming from the basement and the home was rapidly deteriorating.

The lead firefighter was injured, suffering severe burns to his hands, while trying to put out the flames. He was carried out by two teammates, rushed to Grady Hospital, and transferred to a burn unit where he is now in stable condition.

Forsyth County Fire said two other firefighters were injured -- one had second-degree ear burns and another had minor first-degree burns through fire gear.

According to the fire department, another unit arrived to help the injured team and the fire was under control in an hour.

Forsyth County Fire said the fire remains under investigation but it was determined the fire was set intentionally. The fire department said the sheriff's office has made an arrest.

Fire officials said the lead firefighter, who's name has not yet been released, had the worst injury but is at Grady "alert and conscious, and in good spirits." He will have surgery in a few days and a long recovery. However, he is expected to return to work in time. Officials said the firefighter is a father and husband, and his wife is visiting him while he recovers.