DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials now saw three firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after the fire truck they were in hit a tree and crashed.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Deon Bentley said the crash happened in the 2800 block of Flat Shoals Road. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Bentley, the three firefighters were on their way to a fire at an apartment complex off Habitat Circle, less than a mile from where the crash happened. Initially, officials said only one of them had to be transported, but later clarified that all three were taken to the hospital.

Bentley said all three have non life-threatening injuries.

