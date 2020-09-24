Child among those hurt in triple shooting in Clayton County

Here's what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child is among three people who were shot Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and McDonough Road, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police are still gathering information at this time and details are limited, but said the victims have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Neither the conditions of the victims nor the age of the child are available at this time, according to police.

Police are also still working to find out a motive, but they said the shooting does not appear to have been a random incident.

No other information about a possible suspect was available.