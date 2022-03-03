3 killed in DeKalb County crash, police say

Officials call it a "high impact wreck."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead after a crash in Dekalb County, authorities say.

The crash happened by the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Road Thursday night, not far from the Golden Glade Skating Rink.

DeKalb County Police said first responders were called to a "high impact wreck" with entrapment. Three people died, according to authorities.

A car caught fire after crashing into a van, a witness told 11Alive. Onlookers were able to remove two individuals from the van, who were later hospitalized, they said. Three individuals were stuck inside the burning car and onlookers were unable to rescue them, according to the witness.