ATLANTA — Crews are working to put out a three-story fire in Atlanta.

The active scene is near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Sunset Avenue. This is near the Atlanta University Center.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said flames were breaking through the roof.

The "structure is too unstable to enter," a fire official said.

No injuries have been reported.

11Alive is working to get more information about the fire. We will provide an update as soon as more details become available.

