3 teens arrested after shots fired at car in Griffin

After gunfire went off downtown, police searched for the people and learned the youngest suspect is 14 years old.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Three teens are facing charges after Griffin Police said they shot up a vehicle with people inside.

Police were called to a restaurant in Downtown Griffin along Hill Street Monday. There, they met with a 41-year-old and a1 6-year-old who claimed they were sitting inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The pair told police the car was hit with bullets. As officers investigated, they realized the building of the restaurant was struck as well.

Investigators said that while the two people were in their vehicle, three others shot in the car several times, "miraculously missing both parties." The suspected shooters then ran off.

Officers used a K-9 to track the suspects. Teaming up with a Spalding County Deputy K-9, authorities were eventually led to a home on W Chappell Street.

After getting a search warrant, police learned three teens with ties to the home were involved. Two of the teens are 15 years old and the youngest is 14.

Authorities also recovered four guns, two of which had been reported stolen.