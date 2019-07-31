ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says they arrested three teenagers related to two recent robbery attacks that occurred around Piedmont Park and Midtown.

Police have also linked them to a third attack near the MARTA station in Buckhead in early July.

Investigators noted multiple similarities between each case and concluded that the same suspects had committed the attacks.

Fugitive units located and apprehended the teens, identified as 18-year-old Malica Astin, 19-year-old Sahib Russell and 18-year-old Ricardo Randolph, Wednesday morning and were transported to Fulton County Jail.

"We are extremely proud of the investigators who worked quickly to identify and located each of these violent suspects and get them off our streets," Sgt. John Chafee said.

The first incident occurred on July 2 at the Buckhead MARTA station off Peachtree Road. A woman stated she was running to catch a train and two black males approached her from behind, placing her in a chokehold and grabbing her purse. A third individual ran toward them from the opposite direction to assist. Police said the victim had visible bruises, but refused medical treatment.

The second incident occurred on July 18 off Peachtree Street where the victim stated he was attacked from behind and stabbed by what appeared to be three individuals who demanded money from him. The victim was rushed to Grady Hospital where he was listed in stable condition with multiple stab wounds.

The third incident occurred on July 27 where the victim said he was walking on Park Avenue with the intention of cutting through Piedmont Park on his way to the MARTA station. The victim told police he was ambushed from behind by three individuals who began to kick and stab him repeatedly while demanding his money. The victim was transported to Atlanta Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition with multiple stab wounds.

