36 displaced after fire at Brookhaven apartments

The American Red Cross said 12 units were damaged at the Haven Hill Exchange Apartments.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The American Red Cross is assisting 8 families who were displaced following a fire overnight, they said on Sunday.

According to the Red Cross, 12 units were damaged in the fire at Haven Hill Exchange Apartments off Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

A total of 36 adults and children were impacted and are being helped with their emergency needs for essentials items, including lodging.