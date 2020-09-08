36 displaced after fire at Brookhaven apartments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The American Red Cross is assisting 8 families who were displaced following a fire overnight, they said on Sunday.
According to the Red Cross, 12 units were damaged in the fire at Haven Hill Exchange Apartments off Buford Highway in Brookhaven.
A total of 36 adults and children were impacted and are being helped with their emergency needs for essentials items, including lodging.
"Caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet, providing recovery guidance and referrals for additional resources available to them in the community," a Red Cross spokesperson said.