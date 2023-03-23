GSP: 4 arrested after trooper forced to pull gun on suspects in stolen vehicle on busy Atlanta road

ATLANTA — A trooper with Georgia State Patrol was forced to draw his gun on four suspects inside a stolen vehicle on a busy Atlanta road Thursday, according to GSP.
Atlanta Police officers were following the stolen car and asked GSP for help in stopping the vehicle. Troopers arrived at the scene near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Echo Street where officers with APD were in the middle of conducting a felony takedown, GSP said.
When none of the suspects got out of the car, a trooper drew his gun and helped remove one of the suspects from the vehicle, GSP said.
When the driver was removed from the vehicle by APD officers, the car was still in drive and rolled forward where it hit a GSP patrol car. No one was hurt and the patrol car did not have any damage, troopers said.
The four suspects were all arrested by APD.
