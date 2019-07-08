DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm four people are dead after what police are calling a triple murder-suicide near the Stone Mountain area.

According to DeKalb Police, four people, including the shooter, are dead at an address in the 900 block of Parkwest Lane. Police said the suspect shot the three people before shooting himself.

Investigators are at the scene gathering information, but details are sparse at this time. They do, however, believe "all parties in the incident are accounted for."

Maj. Jerry Lewis

Police are in the process of identifying the victims and notifying their families.

