4 drownings, 1 missing in Georgia waters this weekend, DNR says

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials say the search for an adult male who possibly drowned Sunday in West Point Lake resumed Monday, following a deadly weekend in the state's waters.

Authorities say four people died, including three children this past weekend.

On Friday, a 15-year old boy drowned along the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County and a 17-year-old boy, identified as Cristofer Acosta-Farias, died at Balus Creek Park at Lake Lanier.

On Saturday, a 4-year-old girl died at Buford Dam Park at Lake Lanier and an adult male drowned at Little Tybee Island in Chatham County.

"It is higher than most weekends but it does happen several times a year, unfortunately," Mark McKinnon, Public Affairs Officer with the DNR said.

So far DNR has reported 46 drownings statewide in 2020. Last year from Jan. 1 to July 31, the state reported 38 drownings.

If it is not a boating incident, there is no mandate in the law for drownings to be reported to Georgia DNR, for DNR to investigate drownings, or for the department to maintain data on drownings.