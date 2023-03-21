4 Dunwoody stores found selling alcohol to minors during undercover investigation, police say

Officers conducted an undercover operation on 17 businesses within the community. Four were found selling alcohol to minors, police said.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department named four businesses willing to sell alcohol to minors following an undercover investigation.

In an effort to crack down on underage drinking, officers said they conducted an undercover operation on 17 businesses within the community. With help from the Georgia Department of Revenue, they identified four businesses who sold alcohol to minors.

Those businesses included:

The BP at 4368 N. Peachtree Road

Walmart at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Perimeter Bottle Shop at 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Total Wine at 124 Perimeter Center West