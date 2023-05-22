At least 4 injured after reported 'collapse' in Midtown Atlanta, fire officials say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — At least four people are injured after a crane collapsed inside of a building currently under construction along West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon, Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said.

The four people who were injured were all taken to Grady Hospital for treatment, where officials are calling their injuries "minor."

Atlanta Fire said they initially responded to a possible fire, but when they arrived noticed that a crane had collapsed and a total of seven employees were unaccounted for.

Atlanta Fire said everyone has been accounted for, although it is not yet known how many people may have been impacted by the situation.

West Peachtree Street is currently closed as Atlanta Police officers assist Atlanta Fire direct traffic around the scene due to building structure damage at 1020 Spring St. NW.

This is a developing story.