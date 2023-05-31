4 juveniles arrested in shooting that injured 2, Carroll County Deputies say

All four were charged with aggravated assault after being identified as suspects in the shooting that took place at the Fairfield Plantation development.

ATLANTA — Carroll County deputies arrested four young people in connection to a shooting that injured two people Monday night, one of which was a 16-year-old.

All four were charged with aggravated assault after being identified as suspects in the shooting that took place at the Fairfield Plantation development, specifically at the intersection of North Gate Court and North Gate Drive.

Deputies were called to the scene just before midnight, where they found a 16-year-old and 20-year-old shot. The teen was taken to a hospital in Atlanta while the 20-year-old refused treatment, police said.

"According to preliminary reports a group of young adults/teens were hanging out when shots rang out from two possible individuals," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Currently, four juveniles are in custody. Police said more arrests may be possible as investigators work to “uncover (the) exact motive,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.