4 people face murder charges after man was shot twice in the head and chest, deputies say

Two of the suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges and the other two suspects were found in an abandoned trailed, according to officials.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said four people are now in custody and facing murder charges after a man was shot twice in the chest and twice in the head.

Deputies said on Sunday, March 28 the man was shot on Anvil Block Road in Clayton County.

The sheriff's office said the victim's body was not found until almost a month later on Wednesday, April 21 by homicide detectives following up on leads for the missing man.

Deputies said murder warrants were obtained Wednesday evening for the four people by Clayton County Police Homicide Detectives.