4 people, dog rescued on Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people and a dog are now safe after getting stranded on a rock in the Chattahoochee River Monday afternoon.

Fire crews from Cobb County, Sandy Springs, and Marietta responded to the area of 6700 Powers Ferry Road SW on the Chattahoochee River shortly after 4:30 p.m.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured them getting rescued. You can see they were in inner tubes and appeared to be rafting down the river.

According to Cobb County Fire, rescuers were able to bring the four people and dog safely back to shore.