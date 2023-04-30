x
3 injured, 1 killed in overnight shooting in Athens, police say

Marquise Jackson, 21, was found shot near the 1100 block of Mitchell Bridge Road. He later died from his injuries, police said.
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning just before 1 a.m.

Officers were alerted about the shooting after being called to the 1100 block of Mitchell Bridge Road for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Marquise Jackson shot. 

The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to a release form Athens-Clarke County Police. 

Three other people also arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the shooting. Their injuries were non-life threatening, the release said.

If you have any information about the shooting including photos, videos or social media posts, call Sergeant Black with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7058, or email them at scott.black@accgov.com.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, the release said. 

