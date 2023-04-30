3 injured, 1 killed in overnight shooting in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning just before 1 a.m.
Officers were alerted about the shooting after being called to the 1100 block of Mitchell Bridge Road for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Marquise Jackson shot.
The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to a release form Athens-Clarke County Police.
Three other people also arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the shooting. Their injuries were non-life threatening, the release said.
If you have any information about the shooting including photos, videos or social media posts, call Sergeant Black with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7058, or email them at scott.black@accgov.com.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, the release said.