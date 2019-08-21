ATLANTA — Police responded after four students were shot near the library at the Atlanta University Center overnight.

According to Atlanta Police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW. That's near the heart of the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta's west side.

Police said they initially found three women students with gunshot wounds near the Robert W. Woodruff Library at the AUC. Those students were immediately taken to Grady Hospital. That's when a fourth student showed up to the hospital as well to be treated for a gunshot wound. Police said the victims are in stable condition.

Police told 11Alive that two victims are Clark Atlanta students (ages 18 and 19) and two are from Spelman College (ages 17 and 18). Investigators said they believe two separate groups were fighting each other and the four victims were simply caught in the crossfire. Police don't believe they were targeted.

Both Atlanta Police and Clark Atlanta Police investigators are canvassing the area and speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

The identities of the students who were shot has not been released.

READ: This is what we know about the four students shot near Atlanta University Center library

PHOTOS: Shooting near Clark Atlanta University

According to the school's calendar, classes are set to start Wednesday, Aug. 21.

11Alive's Ryan Kruger spoke to one student who said he heard about five or six shots before seeing a rush of people running.

"We were just here playing the video game, and we heard some gunshots go off, about five or six," the student added.

RELATED: 'We saw everybody running' | Student describes panic after shooting near Clark Atlanta University

The student said there was some sort of block party with about a hundred people.

A Twitter user who said he was at that same block party with a friend shared video from the scene with 11Alive that shows the panic after.

MORE STORIES

Woman claims she was drugged, assaulted, held against her will inside Roswell home

19-year-old Georgia woman who crashed stolen car killed by tractor-trailer on I-20 in South Carolina

'Baby Jan Winter' finds paramedics who transported her 36 years after being pulled from dumpster