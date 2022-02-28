4-year-old identified, dead after accidently shooting himself

Police said no charges have been filed.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy is dead after accidently shooting himself in a Publix parking lot Sunday evening off Panola Road, according to DeKalb County Police.

Police said the boy, Miyell Hernandez, was with his mother, an infant, and a 13-year-old relative when arriving at the parking lot.

The mother went inside the store while the children remained in the car, according to police. Shortly after, they said Hernandez accidentally shot himself with a gun that was inside the vehicle.

At that moment, police said the 13-year-old ran inside the store for help. They add that Hernandez was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police said no charges have been filed.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Hernandez family,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”