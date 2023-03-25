4-year-old boy missing in river at Stone Mountain park, fire officials say

This is a developing story.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An active search is on for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared in a river at a Stone Mountain park Saturday evening, fire officials said.

Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, Gwinnett Police Department and DeKalb County Fire Rescue agencies are at Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain located at 3050 Juhan Rd.

Crews are actively searching for the boy. They did not state how the boy went missing or how he ended up in the water.

