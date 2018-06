DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Forty people were displaced and 24 units were destroyed in a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in DeKalb County.

Fire officials said the blaze, at the Eagles Run apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road, started on the third floor of a unit and spread into an attic.

No injuries were reported, and Red Cross officials are assisting those displaced.

