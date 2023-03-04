It's 404 Day | You know you live in Atlanta if...

We asked and you answered. This is why we love the ATL.

ATLANTA — It's 404 Day and we asked the question "You know you live in Atlanta if..." The answers will make you laugh, because if you know, you know.

... you say a prayer after your car hits a metal plate / pothole while driving.

... you have to clarify which “Peachtree” you’re referring to.

... you've almost been hit by a scooter on the BeltLine.

... you've run the Peachtree Road Race.

... you've taken a picture in front of the CNN sign downtown.

... you've taken a picture in front of the Olympic rings.

... you've ever spotted a local celebrity at Lenox Square.

... you know that the only acceptable flavor wings is lemon pepper wet.

... you get stuck in "rush hour traffic" at 8 p.m.

... it takes you 30 minutes to run an errand around the corner.

... you get offended if someone asks if Pepsi is OK.

... you have a preference on which hospital you go to (and you’ll be judged for that).

... you claim to be from Atlanta, but you actually live OTP.

... you actually know what ITP and OTP stands for.

... you factor in at least 30 minutes’ drive-time anywhere you go (no matter the time).

... speed limits are generally a suggestion – 20 mph above that is what’s really recommended while driving.

... everyone around you can finish the lyrics to "Welcome to Atlanta."

... you don't get offended if someone asks if you want to "shoot the Hooch."

... you can tell the heat is rising in the city because everyone's road rage is on 10,000.

... you've ever seen someone realize they're missing an exit and then veer wildly across 2+ lanes to make it.

... you've witnessed a fight pop off at a Waffle House at 2 a.m.

... you know what it means to be a Grady Baby.

... Spring Break memories are of Freaknik.

... you see a random wing bone on the sidewalk (basically anywhere).

... you've enjoyed the best lemon pepper wings at Magic City

... you see the yellow production signs for all your favorite shows filming around town.

... you spent hours of your youth in line at Mama’s Primetime

... you roll your eyes when anyone says "hot-lanta."

... you have to correct someone from the suburbs when they say they're from Atlanta.

... when you know which gas stations double as social clubs.

... if you remember when the Atlanta Braves actually played in Atlanta.

... if you've never ridden MARTA.

... the first thing you ask someone is "so where are you from?"

... if you can order from the Waffle House menu without looking.

... brunch is a staple Sunday activity -- no questions asked.

... Waffle House is also an acceptable option for brunch -- and no one will judge you.

... you've seen Baton Bob marching through Midtown

... you understand a turn signal is a sign of weakness

... you leave the club and your car got booted

... you've had to correct someone who pronounced Ponce de Leon Avenue like the name of the Spanish explorer.

... you’ve been passed by another car while driving 80-mph on I-285

... you know the staple wing order is HOT w/ lemon pepper sprinkle, extra crispy, extra wet with a peach DRANK

... you can find hookah at any business (even the car wash)

... allergy season makes you miserable

... You have experienced the pop culture extravaganza that is DragonCon

... someone refers to the Disco Kroger and you know what they're talking about.

... if the Chick-fil-A drive-thru staff knows your name.

... you know the hack to getting through the airport faster isn't through domestic -- it's going to international terminal.

... you refuse to visit your family because they're OTP.

... you're no longer triggered by the volume airport security speaks to you in the screening line (which is always on level 5,000 Drill Sgt. Mode)

... you have a favorite Braves player walk out song

... you pass something weird in Piedmont Park and go "just another Tuesday"

... you ask if the turkey has lemon pepper seasoning when home for Thanksgiving

... someone says they’re from “Atlanta” and you say “what part”

... you know about Disco Kroger, Murder Kroger, Tiny Kroger, Kosher Kroger

... you shudder when you hear a forecast with snow or ice

... you go 10 mph over the speed limit or 10 mph under the speed limit

... you pay for parking