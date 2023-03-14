46-month sentence recommended for Victor Hill, found guilty of inmate abuse

Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill strapped the inmates into restraints chairs for hours at a time, without legitimate cause, according to a court document.

Federal prosecutors are recommending a 46-month sentence for the former Clayton County Sheriff accused of harming several inmates while they were under his care.

The recommendation for Victor Hill’s sentencing comes after he was found guilty in a federal civil rights case. A federal jury concluded that Hill violated the rights of six inmates when he strapped them into restraints chairs for hours at a time with little provocation.

The time spent in the chair caused pain and injuries to some of the men, according to a court document.

The former sheriff violated his own policy when he handcuffed five of the men’s hands behind their backs, all the while being strapped into the chair. Hill “would initially face” 70 to 87 months of prison, but he objected to severity of the offenses, the document said.

After consideration, the federal government is now recommending a sentence of 46 months. In addition to serving an almost 4-year sentence, Victor Hill is facing another lawsuit.

The most recent lawsuit centers around a slew of street racing arrests from 2021. Although none of those arrested were charged, they claim they were defamed being labeled as "street racers" and were falsely arrested for "loitering and prowling."