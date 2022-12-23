5 dogs rescued from burning home in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters saved five dogs after they extinguished a blaze to a home in Vine City after the house caught fire late Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Fire crews received a call about a structure fire at 5:15 p.m., and responded to the burning home along the 100-block of James P. Brawley Drive NW just four minutes later, at 5:19 p.m.

After they arrived, officials said they found a heavy fire coming from the back of a three-story home. Firefighters then quickly entered the home and were able to put out all flames, in addition to saving five furry friends.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

It is not yet known what started the fire at this time.