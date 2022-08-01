5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word

The West Point Police Department has turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral.

In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.

The five officers placed on administrative leave have been identified as Officer Donald Bramblett, Officer Dylan Harmon, Officer Zachary Heyboer, Sgt. William Osteen and Detective Elizabeth Wegienka, according to public information officer C.O. Thomas.

Tomeshia James Madden posted the video to Facebook on Monday and said an officer took her camera off her porch and threw it in the bushes.

"Can someone explain to me why he would do this?" Madden posted.

Madden has since appointed attorney Wendell Major, who told a local media that the officers were serving a warrant on Madden's son at the time of the incident, and that the son has since turned himself in to authorities and they intend to resolve that situation in court. It is uncertain what the warrants were in regard to.

The West Point Police Department says it's taking this matter very seriously and has turned the investigation over to the GBI, officials say.