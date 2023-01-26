Police: 5 teens arrested for breaking into 16 cars at Dunwoody hospital, apartment complex

The vehicle the teens were in was also reported stolen, police said.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Five teens were arrested for breaking into over a dozen cars at both a hospital parking lot and apartment complex early Thursday morning, Dunwoody Police said.

Police said 16 cars were broken into at Peachford Hospital and Sterling of Dunwoody apartment complex along Peachford Road. Four 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old were taken into custody, according to Dunwoody PD.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of vehicles being broken into at 2300 Peachford Road -- the location of Sterling of Dunwoody apartments. When police arrived, they didn't see any activity.

An officer then checked the nearby parking lot of Peachford Hospital and found several suspects actively breaking into cars. When police confronted them, the suspects ran away.

Not long after, officers spotted the suspects at a Public Storage location off North Shallowford Road at Peachford Road. They were seen climbing the fence trying to get away, police said.

After police established a perimeter around the building, they were able to take one suspect into custody. Police said they found a gun on the teen. The other four suspects were later found hiding together by Dunwoody police officers and the Brookhaven Police K-9 team.

One of the teens tried to run away but was tracked down by a Dunwoody Police K-9. The suspect was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries before being booked.

Each 17-year-old was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, while the 15-year-old was taken to the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center, police said. They all face multiple felonies, although police did not specify those charges.