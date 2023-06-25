5-year-old drowns in Coweta County, first responders say

This happened off Old Corinth Road.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old drowned at a residence in Coweta County on Saturday, according to fire rescue services.

At this time, there is not much specific known about the incident. However, crews said they were dispatched after 4 p.m. to Old Corinth Road.

CPR was performed on the child and an air ambulance was called to transport them to the hospital.