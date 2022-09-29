50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia recognized by Atlanta organization

The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions of Latino professionals Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions of Latino professionals Monday with its fifth annual 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia commemoration.

Hosted by 11Alive reporter Paola Suro, the event recognized 50 influential leaders in the community who have created a lasting impact in Georgia.

Nominees included Maria Guerra-Stoll, who made history as the first Latina to own a production studio in Georgia. As founder and CEO, Guerra-Stoll opened the studio to help women and minorities succeed in film and television. She launched Playa Azul Media (PAM) Studios in August 2021 and opened the studio's doors in April 2022.

"I'm excited to be around the community and have always tried to help our community," she said.

Guerra Stoll looks forward to her company expanding.

"Our mission is to go all over the state of Georgia," said Guerra-Stoll. "We're looking for a really nice place so that we can open up a film and television studio here in Atlanta."

Jorge Gomez, Marketing Director at Plaza Fiesta in Atlanta, is also recognized as one of Georgia's most influential Latinos.

"It's an honor to be recognized. This whole thing is about being a platform for me to help the community," said Gomez.

Gomez is responsible for the overall marketing operations of the in-door mall that sits in the middle of one of metro Atlanta's most diverse communities, according to the GHCC.

Louis Enrique Negrón Sr., Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, was recognized for his work in the community.

Since starting his role at 100 BMOA, Negrón has continued working towards providing educational and economic opportunities to its members.