MARIETTA, Ga. — A 53-year-old is dead after police said he was hit by a driver Wednesday night, near the CCT bus station.

Police said 56-year-old Suresh Sheregar was driving his 2011 Infiniti FX west on South Marietta Parkway around 11 p.m. in the left lane.

An initial investigation suggests that Trent L. Rhodes tried to cross South Marietta Parkway on foot and entered Sheregar’s lane. Sheregar was unable to avoid Rhodes and he was hit. Police said Rhodes was not in a designated crosswalk at the time.

Emergency responders took Rhodes to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still investigating the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Officer Rakestraw at 770-794-5357.

