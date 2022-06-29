7 adults and kids escape from house fire in Stone Mountain

Fire officials said there are no injuries.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A house fire forced seven people to flee on Wednesday in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.

The fire was at 5432 Red Wood Court, and firefighters said the seven people inside self-evacuated before they arrived at the home.

There were three adults and four children; officials said no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting with any needed medical aid.

Fire officials said the fire is under control but have not said what caused it.