2 kids, 4 others hurt after crash near South Fulton Parkway in Union City, officials say

UNION CITY, Ga. — Six people were hurt, including two children, after a multi-vehicle crash near South Fulton Parkway Friday night, Union City officials said.

Union City Fire Battalion Chief Dennis Moore said crews responded just before 9 p.m. to Hunter Road and Mason Parkway near South Fulton Parkway. Crews said they found people trapped inside their cars.

11Alive crews at the scene saw two vehicles crashed on the side of the road and one of the car's motors was in the middle of the road.

In an update, Union City Police said four women and two kids were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities said one woman was taken to Grady Hospital critically hurt and another woman was taken to Grady in stable condition. Two kids were also taken to Egleston Children’s Hospital, where they are stable, the police department said.

Union City Police Department's traffic unit is still investigating the crash. Charges are pending for one of the drivers, the police department said speed appears to be the primary cause of the crash.

"This area of South Fulton Parkway, our Union City Police have been working diligently to reduce the speeds out here but traffic is still pretty fast," Moore said.

