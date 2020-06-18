6-year-old dead after shooting in South Fulton, police say

Here is what we know.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 6-year-old died after a shooting in South Fulton on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officers.

The City of South Fulton Police said they responded to the 2600 block of Fox Hall Lane around 6:50 p.m. for a call about a person shot.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said detectives are at the scene investigating.

11Alive is working to get more details about what happened. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.