MT. AIRY, Ga. -- A 6-year-old boy is fighting to survive after being pulled from a swimming pool in north Georgia.

Mt. Airy Police Chief Tim Jarrell confirmed that his officers were called to the Towerview subdivision off of Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway on Saturday evening to reports of a child being found in a private swimming pool.

Habersham County Emergency Services Director Chad Black confirmed that the incident happened around 6:30 and that the child might have been underwater as long as 10 minutes before bystanders removed him.

Emergency personnel continued attempts to resuscitate the child when they arrived. He was ultimately air-lifted to Childen's Healthcare of Atlanta in critical condition. Demorest Police Department also had officers on the scene.

It's the third near-drowning in north Georgia on Saturday alone.

Hall County Fire Services responded to two other near-drownings in pools on Gillsville Highway and Clarks Bridge Road. They involved a 13-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy.

Both were initially unconscious when they were pulled from the water, resuscitated by way of CPR and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Elsewhere in Georgia, on Lake Lanier, authorities have investigated two drownings as well. One involving a man who possibly fell off dock and another involving a person trying to dock

